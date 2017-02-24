J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their overweight rating on shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Bodycote PLC to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.35) to GBX 650 ($8.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.60) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.47) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.53) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.41) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 675.33 ($8.41).

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) opened at 707.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 665.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 619.67. Bodycote PLC has a one year low of GBX 500.00 and a one year high of GBX 713.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.34 billion.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/bodycote-plc-boy-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

About Bodycote PLC

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.