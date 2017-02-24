Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,670 ($20.81) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLT. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($14.64) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.31) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Friday, February 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($13.83) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,750 ($21.80) to GBX 1,800 ($22.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,268 ($15.80) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.13 ($16.05).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1347.50 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 71.72 billion. BHP Billiton plc has a 12-month low of GBX 683.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,518.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,405.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,245.01.

“BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Receives Outperform Rating from Macquarie” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/bhp-billiton-plc-blt-receives-outperform-rating-from-macquarie.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.28%.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

