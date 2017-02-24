BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 800 ($9.97) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,265 ($15.76) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.18) to GBX 1,750 ($21.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($20.81) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Monday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($18.69) target price on BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,288.13 ($16.05).

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1347.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,405.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,245.01. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 71.72 billion. BHP Billiton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 683.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,518.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

