Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bgeo Group PLC (LON:BGEO) to an add rating in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have GBX 3,450 ($42.99) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Bgeo Group PLC to an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.23) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.84) target price on shares of Bgeo Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,198.33 ($27.39).

Shares of Bgeo Group PLC (LON:BGEO) opened at 2897.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,925.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,956.42. Bgeo Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,824.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,561.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.10 billion.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/bgeo-group-plc-bgeo-rating-lowered-to-add-at-peel-hunt.html.

In other Bgeo Group PLC news, insider Irakli Gilauri sold 99,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,992 ($37.28), for a total value of £2,971,983.52 ($3,702,944.83).

About Bgeo Group PLC

BGEO Group PLC, formerly Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC, is a holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia. The Company operates through the segments, which include Banking Business and Investment Business. Its Banking business segment includes Retail Banking (RB), Corporate Banking (CB), Investment Management (IM), and other banking businesses, such as Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Leasing, Payment Services and Banking operations in Belarus (BNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bgeo Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bgeo Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.