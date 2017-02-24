Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.61) to GBX 540 ($6.73) in a research report report published on Monday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FinnCap upped their price target on shares of Victoria PLC from GBX 465 ($5.79) to GBX 500 ($6.23) and gave the company a corporate rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 462 ($5.76) price target on shares of Victoria PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) opened at 427.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 388.88 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 344.92. Victoria PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 202.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 486.93.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/berenberg-bank-raises-victoria-plc-vcp-price-target-to-gbx-540.html.

Victoria PLC Company Profile

Victoria PLC is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of flooring products. The Company’s principal activities are the manufacture, distribution and sale of floorcoverings. Its segments include UK and Australia. It manufactures wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, underlay and flooring accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.