Berenberg Bank Increases Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,325 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($18.07) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC from GBX 915 ($11.40) to GBX 1,140 ($14.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.46) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382.50 ($17.23).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) opened at 1396.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.61 billion. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a one year low of GBX 523.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,434.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,229.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,071.35.

Fevertree Drinks PLC Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

