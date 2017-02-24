BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA) Insider Avril Palmer-Baunack Purchases 5,652 Shares of Stock

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) insider Avril Palmer-Baunack acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,004.04 ($12,464.54).

On Thursday, December 22nd, Avril Palmer-Baunack acquired 10,684 shares of BCA Marketplace PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,872.24 ($24,759.83).

Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) opened at 178.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.71. BCA Marketplace PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 156.05 and a 52 week high of GBX 205.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.39 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCA shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on BCA Marketplace PLC from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on shares of BCA Marketplace PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on shares of BCA Marketplace PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About BCA Marketplace PLC

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe’s used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing, International Vehicle Remarketing and Vehicle Buying.

