Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Receives GBX 509.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 515.31 ($6.42).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 530 ($6.60) to GBX 555 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 550 ($6.85) to GBX 565 ($7.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.30) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Wednesday.

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) opened at 509.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 500.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.87. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.11 billion. Barratt Developments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 326.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 603.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

About Barratt Developments Plc

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments.

