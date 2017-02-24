Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CUDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barracuda Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 493,646 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. Barracuda Networks has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 123.58 and a beta of 3.43.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 101.22%. The business earned $88.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Barracuda Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barracuda Networks will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/barracuda-networks-inc-cuda-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc.html.

In related news, insider Michael D. Perone sold 1,311,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $32,180,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,598,890 shares in the company, valued at $112,856,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $408,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,690,023 shares of company stock valued at $87,697,077. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUDA. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 697,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 510,384 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 303,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barracuda Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $56,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.