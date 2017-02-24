Balfour Beatty plc’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) in a report released on Tuesday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 335 ($4.17) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an add rating and a GBX 300 ($3.74) price target for the company. Beaufort Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Balfour Beatty plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 298.43 ($3.72).

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) opened at 272.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.98. Balfour Beatty plc has a one year low of GBX 184.90 and a one year high of GBX 299.30. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.85 billion.

In other Balfour Beatty plc news, insider Stuart John Doughty acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £12,330.50 ($15,363.19). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,017.

Balfour Beatty plc Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

