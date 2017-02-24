BAE Systems plc’s (BA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.97) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc from GBX 655 ($8.16) to GBX 675 ($8.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of BAE Systems plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.85) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 697 ($8.68) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.48) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.36) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 609.67 ($7.60).

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) opened at 614.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 570.27. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 464.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 631.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 19.47 billion.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/bae-systems-plcs-ba-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-bnp-paribas.html.

About BAE Systems plc

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. Its segments include Electronic Systems, which consist of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities; Cyber & Intelligence, which consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and the United Kingdom-headquartered applied intelligence business; Platforms & Services (US), which produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions; Platforms & Services (UK), which consist of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities; Platforms & Services (International), which consist of the Company’s businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA joint venture, and HQ, which comprises the Company’s head office activities, together with approximately 49% interest in Air Astana.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.