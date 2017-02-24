AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($68.53) to GBX 5,450 ($67.90) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,220 ($65.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($74.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.25) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,951.55 ($61.69).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4600.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 58.20 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,474.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,641.91.

“AstraZeneca plc (AZN) PT Lowered to GBX 5,450 at Berenberg Bank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/astrazeneca-plc-azn-pt-lowered-to-gbx-5450-at-berenberg-bank.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 150.20 ($1.87) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.