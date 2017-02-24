Ashtead Group plc (AHT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.95) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.85) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.18) to GBX 1,800 ($22.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($20.68) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc from GBX 1,580 ($19.69) to GBX 1,700 ($21.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.21 ($19.18).

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) opened at 1683.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.38 billion. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 753.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,628.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,429.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Sat Dhaiwal sold 248,375 shares of Ashtead Group plc stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($19.75), for a total transaction of £3,936,743.75 ($4,904,988.47). Also, insider Lucinda Riches purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,559 ($19.42) per share, for a total transaction of £77,950 ($97,121.85).

About Ashtead Group plc

Ashtead Group plc is an equipment rental company. The Company rents a range of construction and industrial equipment across a range of applications to a diverse customer base. The Company’s segments include Sunbelt and A-Plant. The Company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

