Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have GBX 135 ($1.68) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.12).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) price objective on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Panmure Gordon restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.53) price objective on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.39) price objective on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 174.83 ($2.18).

Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) opened at 150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.77. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 631.58 million. AO World PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 119.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 198.00.

“AO World PLC (AO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/ao-world-plc-ao-downgraded-by-morgan-stanley.html.

About AO World PLC

AO World Plc is an online retailer of electrical products. The Company operates through two segments: online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in the UK, and online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The Company offers over 5,500 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the United Kingdom, approximately 2,000 in Germany and over 600 in the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for AO World PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.