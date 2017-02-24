Analysts Set Ibstock plc (IBST) Price Target at $213.33

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.33 ($2.66).

IBST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on shares of Ibstock plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.99) target price on shares of Ibstock plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Ibstock plc from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 215 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price on shares of Ibstock plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) opened at 195.00 on Tuesday. Ibstock plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 227.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.71. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 791.52 million.

Ibstock plc Company Profile

Ibstock plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of clay bricks and concrete products. The Company’s segments are the UK and the US. The Company’s principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete products and concrete rail products.

