Aldermore Group PLC’s (ALD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Investec

Investec reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALD. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) price objective (up previously from GBX 240 ($2.99)) on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 220 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.11) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aldermore Group PLC to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240.62 ($3.00).

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) opened at 237.10 on Tuesday. Aldermore Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 102.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 245.60. The firm’s market cap is GBX 817.38 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.44.

