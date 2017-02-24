Akers Biosciences Inc (LON:AKR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Akers Biosciences (LON:AKR) opened at 105.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.32. Akers Biosciences has a 52 week low of GBX 88.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 255.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.72 million.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/akers-biosciences-inc-akr-receives-corporate-rating-from-finncap.html.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc develops, manufactures and supplies point-of-care screening and testing products designed to bring health-related information to the patient or clinician. The Company’s product offerings and pipeline products focus on delivering diagnostic assistance in a range of healthcare fields/specialties, including cardiology/emergency medicine, metabolism/nutrition, diabetes, respiratory diseases and infectious diseases detection, as well as for on and off-the-job alcohol safety initiatives.

