Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday.

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) opened at 2.875 on Wednesday. Active Energy Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.55 and a 1-year high of GBX 6.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 16.23 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.92.

“Active Energy Group PLC (AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/active-energy-group-plc-aeg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-northland-securities.html.

Active Energy Group PLC Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc is a supplier of industrial wood chip for Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) manufacturing and Biomass for Energy (BFE) power generation, second-generation BFE fuel solutions and systems, and global forestry and natural resources development services. The Company’s segments include MDF Wood Chip, which includes wood chip processing and supply business division; Forestry & Natural Resources, which includes the Company’s initiatives to secure ownership of the entire timber supply chain from forest to finished product, and BFE Fuel Solutions, which includes the Company’s renewable Biomass for Energy fuel division, which engages in development of second-generation BFE fuel solutions and systems.

