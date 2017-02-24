N+1 Singer reissued their corporate rating on shares of Abzena PLC (LON:ABZA) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ABZA has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd initiated coverage on Abzena PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on the stock. FinnCap reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Abzena PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Abzena PLC (LON:ABZA) opened at 36.75 on Tuesday. Abzena PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 31.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.96. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 50.34 million.

“Abzena PLC’s (ABZA) Corporate Rating Reiterated at N+1 Singer” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/abzena-plcs-abza-corporate-rating-reiterated-at-n1-singer.html.

About Abzena PLC

Abzena plc is a life sciences company. The Company provides technologies and complementary services to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It has a global customer base which includes approximately 20 biopharmaceutical companies, as well as large and small biotech companies and academic groups.

