Abzena PLC’s (ABZA) Buy Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Abzena PLC (LON:ABZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABZA. N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Abzena PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of Abzena PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on the stock.

Abzena PLC (LON:ABZA) opened at 36.75 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 50.34 million. Abzena PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 31.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.96.

About Abzena PLC

Abzena plc is a life sciences company. The Company provides technologies and complementary services to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It has a global customer base which includes approximately 20 biopharmaceutical companies, as well as large and small biotech companies and academic groups.

