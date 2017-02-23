Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (ZOES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business earned $62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) traded down 1.49% on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 648,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $437.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.62. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZOES shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoe’s Kitchen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant concept serving a distinct menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company has approximately 170 restaurants across over 20 states, including approximately three franchised locations. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients that are predominantly preservative and additive-free, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

