Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $151.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Monday, October 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $134.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $132.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) opened at 116.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will post $8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David A. Jr. Nolan sold 5,050 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $510,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

