Zacks: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. P.A.M. Transportation Services’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 249 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) opened at 18.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.

