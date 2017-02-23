Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) to “Hold”

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of NMI Holdings from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI Holdings from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) opened at 11.00 on Thursday. NMI Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NMI Holdings during the third quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NMI Holdings by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NMI Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in NMI Holdings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in NMI Holdings during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance (MI) through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is an MI provider on loans purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively the Government-sponsored enterprises(GSEs)).

