Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank cut New Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. GMP Securities cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.80.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) opened at 3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. New Gold has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.00.

“Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Gold Inc. (NGD) to “Hold”” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-new-gold-inc-ngd-to-hold.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Comerica Bank boosted its position in New Gold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,985,000 after buying an additional 556,731 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in New Gold by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,557,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 128,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,990,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after buying an additional 348,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in New Gold by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,433,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 606,580 shares in the last quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a Canada-based intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. The Company has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico and development projects in Canada. The Company’s segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.