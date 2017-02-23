Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) to Hold

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NPTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.75 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) opened at 11.59 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The firm’s market cap is $490.54 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics Corporation by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 477,203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $18,918,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics Corporation by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,162,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 310,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics Corporation by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 297,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics Corporation by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 178,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

