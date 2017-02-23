Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) opened at 4.27 on Friday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company’s market cap is $155.32 million.

“Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) to “Hold”” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-hornbeck-offshore-services-hos-to-hold.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 160.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 221,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

