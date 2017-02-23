Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom posted mixed first quarter 2017 results with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales missing the same. The company’s outcome on a year-over-year basis failed to make a mark. The mixed performance, however, did not have much affected its share price banking on a solid second quarter issued guidance. Notably, in the last three months, Hill-Rom has outpaced the Zacks categorized Medical Product industry. Geographically, Hill-Rom posted strong growth in the U.S. and also delivered solid gross margin in the quarter. We are also upbeat about the company to remain on a solid growth trajectory with its product launch and complete buyout of Mortara Instrument. On the flip side, revenue growth was affected by the timing of certain international and U.S. distributor orders and lower revenue from businesses divested by the company. The company also posted weak numbers across most of its segments.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) opened at 64.75 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company earned $637.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Hill-Rom Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 1,403 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $85,512.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings during the second quarter worth $17,766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 58.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 234,415 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 257.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 319,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 230,076 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $12,698,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 674,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after buying an additional 205,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom Holdings

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

