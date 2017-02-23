Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) to Buy

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Computer Task Group, in a report on Wednesday.

Computer Task Group, (NASDAQ:CTG) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,030 shares. Computer Task Group, has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $90.75 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Computer Task Group, (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Computer Task Group, had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company earned $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, will post $0.22 EPS for the current year.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-computer-task-group-incorporated-ctg-to-buy.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group, during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group, during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Computer Task Group, by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group, by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group, by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) is an information technology (IT) solutions and staffing services company. The Company primarily operates in the segment of providing IT services to its clients. The Company has operations in North America and Europe. The Company is engaged in providing IT services, including IT Solutions, and IT and other Staffing.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.