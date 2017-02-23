Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matrix Service Company (MTRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MATRIX SERVICE CO. provides specialized on-site maintenance and construction services for petroleum refining and storage facilities and water storage tanks and systems for the municipal and private industry sector. Owners of these facilities use the Company’s services in an effort to improve operating efficiencies and to comply with stringent environmental and safety regulations. Through its subsidiaries Matrix Service, Inc., San Luis Tank Piping Construction Co., Inc., and an affiliated company West Coast Industrial Coatings, Inc., Heath Engineering, Ltd. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Avondale Partners downgraded Matrix Service Company from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) opened at 16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Matrix Service Company has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $444.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Matrix Service Company had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service Company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matrix Service Company news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 8,164 shares of Matrix Service Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $183,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,325. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service Company by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 310,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Matrix Service Company by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matrix Service Company by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,159,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Matrix Service Company by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

