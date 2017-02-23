Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) opened at 15.52 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company’s market cap is $1.80 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 68.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products in approximately 100 countries with sales in Europe and North America.

