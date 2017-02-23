Zacks Investment Research Lowers Knoll, Inc. (KNL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Knoll in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) opened at 22.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Knoll has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company earned $292.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Knoll will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Knoll by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,780,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,740,000 after buying an additional 895,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knoll by 3,225.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 623,189 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knoll by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,405,000 after buying an additional 312,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Knoll by 41.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of furnishings, textiles and leather for the workplace and home. The Company operates through three segments: Office, Studio and Coverings. The Office segment includes systems, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra ergonomic accessories, as well as the international sales of its North American Office products.

