Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Delta outperformed the broader industry in the last six months. The company's employee-friendly approach is encouraging. Recently, the carrier paid more than $1 billion to its employees as part of its profit-sharing plan for 2016. We are also impressed by Delta’s efforts to enhance its shareholders’ wealth through dividends and share buybacks. The carrier returned $3.1 billion to investors in 2016. However, we note that technical glitches are the latest problems for carriers and Delta too suffered a computer outage latest, leading to the cancellation of multiple flights. Delta's moderate traffic numbers for January raises concerns. Load factor declined in the month as traffic growth was outpaced by capacity expansion.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.73 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at 50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business earned $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Douglas R. Ralph purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 4,671 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $231,214.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $50,840 and have sold 195,958 shares worth $9,880,905. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,068,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,560,000 after buying an additional 744,300 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,099,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,286,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

