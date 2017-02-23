Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) to Hold

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged-tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables customers to make informed and cost-effective hotel and flight bookings. Ctrip targets primarily business and leisure travelers in China who do not travel in group. These travelers form a traditionally under-served yet fast-growing segment of the China travel industry. Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China. “

CTRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ctrip.com International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) traded up 1.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 12,738,221 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. The company’s market capitalization is $22.83 billion. Ctrip.com International has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Ctrip.com International had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business earned $730 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.com International will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Ctrip.com International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ctrip.com International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Ctrip.com International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ctrip.com International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Ctrip.com International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ctrip.com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

