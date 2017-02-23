Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Regency Centers Corporation (REG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Regency outperformed the Zacks categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Retail industry over the past three months. However, the company’s estimate for full-year 2017 funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged over the past seven days. Notably, backed by better-than-expected growth in revenue, Regency’s fourth-quarter 2016 core FFO per share came ahead of the Zacks Consensus. The company’s focus on building a premium portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers augurs well for the long term. Such centers are usually necessity driven and attract huge traffic. Further, the pending merger with Equity One is expected to bolster the company’s position in the retail real estate market and offer it solid scope for long-term growth. However, the shift in retail shopping from brick and mortar stores to internet sales, and rate hike are concerns for the company.”

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) opened at 70.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $85.35.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Regency Centers Corporation had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regency Centers Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Regency Centers Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair bought 1,486 shares of Regency Centers Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,443.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,301.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 161.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 15.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

