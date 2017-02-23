Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) to Strong Sell

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) opened at 7.00 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The firm’s market cap is $848.65 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm earned $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

