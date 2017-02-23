Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exelon Corporation (EXC) to Hold

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Exelon Corporation’s earnings improved year over year, driven by regulatory rate hikes, favorable weather and the positive impact of lower nuclear outage days at the Generation segment. Further, the company is benefiting from the Pepco Holdings acquisition. At 2016 end, the company was serving higher number of customers than the previous year and sold a larger volume of electricity than the year-ago period. Time rate approval is also helping the company. Moreover, it continues with hedging program to manage market risks and protect against price fluctuations. Shares of the company have returned higher than the broader industry in the last 12 months. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their target price on shares of Exelon Corporation from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.50 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) opened at 35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $37.70.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Exelon Corporation had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business earned $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Exelon Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Exelon Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 106.50%.

“Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exelon Corporation (EXC) to Hold” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-exelon-corporation-exc-to-hold.html.

In related news, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 442,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $15,433,357.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 660,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane M. Desparte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,119.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,370 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,566. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exelon Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Exelon Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,071 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Exelon Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,405 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company operates through nine segments consisting of Exelon Generation Company, LLC’s (Generation’s) six power marketing segments, including Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, ERCOT and other regions; Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd); PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.