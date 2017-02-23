Zacks: Danaos Corporation (DAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Danaos Corporation an industry rank of 155 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Danaos Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) opened at 2.60 on Monday. Danaos Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $285.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Danaos Corporation had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm earned $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Danaos Corporation’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Corporation will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos Corporation stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Danaos Corporation worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

