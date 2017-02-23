Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp an industry rank of 81 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Tuesday.

“Zacks: Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/zacks-companhia-de-saneamento-basico-do-estado-de-sao-paulo-sabesp-sbs-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,724,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after buying an additional 161,258 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the third quarter valued at about $33,672,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 83.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 3,013,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 1,368,525 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,519,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after buying an additional 970,519 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) opened at 10.90 on Monday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.81.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.