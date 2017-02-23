Zacks: Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (CIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (NYSE:CIG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (NYSE:CIG) opened at 3.55 on Monday. Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR during the second quarter worth $158,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 165.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 68,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company’s segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation.

