Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.55 price objective on the digital content provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded up 1.05% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. 7,730,221 shares of the company were exchanged. Yahoo! has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $46.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $44.08 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The digital content provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Yahoo! had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yahoo! will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yahoo! news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $28,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 587,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,745 shares of company stock valued at $110,768. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,198 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

