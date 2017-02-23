XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.96, but opened at $48.38. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 5,134,890 shares.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. XPO Logistics had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. set a $38.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cupps Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 74.3% in the third quarter. Cupps Capital Management LLC now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.4% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 300.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 611,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 133,140 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s market capitalization is $5.43 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company provides supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. In the Transportation segment, it provides multiple services to facilitate the movement of raw materials, parts and finished goods.

