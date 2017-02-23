Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.33)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.24 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) opened at 27.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Wright Medical Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company’s market cap is $2.88 billion.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 71.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $193.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group Inc will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 44,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,047,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,760 shares of company stock worth $2,760,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

