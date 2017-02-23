Wpp Plc (WPP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,975 ($24.61) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on shares of Wpp Plc from GBX 2,034 ($25.34) to GBX 2,220 ($27.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their target price on shares of Wpp Plc from GBX 2,075 ($25.85) to GBX 2,032 ($25.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Wpp Plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($23.67) to GBX 2,100 ($26.16) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($24.92) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Wpp Plc from GBX 2,100 ($26.16) to GBX 2,200 ($27.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,952.50 ($24.33).

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) opened at 1880.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,862.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,786.62. Wpp Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,204.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,908.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 24.14 billion.

Wpp Plc Company Profile

WPP plc (WPP) operates in four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight; Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. Advertising and Media Investment Management, where it operates advertising networks Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, JWT, Y&R, Grey, bates and the United Network.

