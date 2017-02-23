Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brean Capital restated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $107.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Workday from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 88.22 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $17.73 billion. Workday has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $93.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter. Workday had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post $0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Vice Chairman Michael A. Stankey sold 78,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $5,266,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bozzini sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $271,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,097,487 shares of company stock valued at $78,149,173. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 107.0% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2,101.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

