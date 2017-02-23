Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27-2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWW. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday. Pacific Crest downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) opened at 25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm earned $729.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.22 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. The Company’s products are marketed around the world in approximately 200 countries and territories through Company-owned wholesale and consumer-direct operations, and third-party licensees and distributors.

