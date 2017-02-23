Wolseley plc (WOS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Wolseley plc (LON:WOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 4,975 ($61.99) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Wolseley plc from GBX 3,930 ($48.97) to GBX 4,370 ($54.45) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 4,722 ($58.83) price target on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goodbody reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($62.30) price target on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,566.16 ($56.89).

Shares of Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) opened at 4991.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 12.51 billion. Wolseley plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,489.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,115.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,973.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,630.10.

Wolseley plc Company Profile

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

