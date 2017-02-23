WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSE:DXJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,180 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the January 13th total of 2,538,371 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,218,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSE:DXJ) opened at 51.66 on Thursday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

