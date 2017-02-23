William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $115.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 121.80 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $123.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. The firm earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.15%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,505,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,331,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Stephen Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $449,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 687,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,333,547. Company insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

