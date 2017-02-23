William Blair Begins Coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright Corporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CL King cut Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) opened at 98.24 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Curtiss-Wright Corporation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $566 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/william-blair-begins-coverage-on-curtiss-wright-corporation-cw.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 36,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $3,876,479.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,152,930.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 6,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $688,871.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,079 shares of company stock valued at $11,826,194. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 39.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the period. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation during the second quarter worth about $298,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 796.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 269,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a provider of engineered products and services to the commercial, defense, energy and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, which provides a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense, which consists of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to the commercial aerospace market, and Power, which consists of businesses that primarily provide products to the power generation markets and to the naval defense market.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.